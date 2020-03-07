2 new coronavirus cases in Florida; 1 in the panhandle

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)— The Florida Health Department announced two new presumptive positive Florida coronavirus cases. One of them is in Okaloosa County in the panhandle. The other case is in Volusia County.

Both individuals have traveled recently and are being quarantined as they recover.

Okaloosa neighbors Santa Rosa county where one person died from a the virus earlier this week.

FHD advises all anyone who traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt between the 4th and 18th of February to self-isolate. the standard isolation time is two weeks.

Several passengers have recently tested positive for the corona virus, including two presumptive positive cases in Florida.

