2 teens killed in dirt bike accident on I-75 in Cook County

By:Krista Monk | WALB

COOK CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two teens were killed after the dirt bike they were on was hit by another vehicle on I-75 early Sunday morning, according to Cook County Coroner Tim Purvis.

Alexis Skye West, 15, of Tifton, and Alexis May Robinson, 16, of Tifton, were both riding on the same dirt bike when it was hit by a vehicle around around 3 a.m., Purvis told WALB News 10.

Purvis said the accident happened in the north part of Cook County on I-75 about two miles past the county line.

There were no lights on the bike and West and Robinson were not wearing helmets, according to Purvis.

Purvis said the driver of the vehicle was shaken up but not seriously injured.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.