2-year-old in critical condition after U.S. 319 N crash, Thomas Co. deputies say

October 15, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after a crash on U.S. Highway 319 N that happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Thomas County Sheriff's Office says.

The wreck happened north of Dillon Road, towards Coolidge, the sheriff's office says.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The people in the first vehicle had no injuries, while a 2-year-old passenger in the second vehicle suffered severe injuries.

Deputies say it's possible the child wasn't properly restrained, but the crash is still under investigation. There's a good chance criminal charges will be involved, deputies say.

The sheriff's office says deputies are on the way to the hospital to check on the victim.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and is still on scene.

