2019 Florida Guitar Festival coming to Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 4, 2019

The 2019 Florida Guitar Festival is coming to Tallahassee from October 11 through October 13.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The 2019 Florida Guitar Festival is coming to Tallahassee from October 11 through October 13.

The festival includes concerts, competitions and master-classes for all things guitar.

All festival events will take place at the Florida State University College of Music at 122 North Copeland Street.

Director Cody Switzer, performed on WCTV at Noon on Friday to promote the festival.

To learn more about the festival, visit its website.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.