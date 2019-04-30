2019 education package headed to governor’s desk

By: Capitol News Service

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- By a vote of 73-39, The Florida House has approved and sent to Governor Ron DeSantis a massive education bill revamping teacher bonuses and instituting a new voucher program for 18,000 low income students.

Co-Sponsor Chris Latvala of Clearwater says data shows scholarship students out perform their public school peers.

“Scholarship students were 11-20% more likely than public school students to earn a bachelors degree. Those who were on the scholarship for at least four years were 45% more likely to get a degree,” said Latvala.

Democrats tried but failed to require private schools to meet the same standards as public schools

“If we’re gonna do this, if we’re going to require our public schools to hold hold themselves to a level of accountability, then why can’t we do the same on the other side,” said Rep. Nicholas Duran.

