2019 report shows high quality of City of Tallahassee water

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has released its 2019 Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, affirming the high quality of city water.

The report finds that regulated components of drinking water are "either not detected or are present in amounts well below the drinking water standards." Those standards are established by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the Florida Department of health.

The City also provides suggestions for residents to ensure the drinking water makes it to their homes.

Tallahassee instructs residents to maintain their home or business's plumbing system, by flushing if it has been stagnant, and replacing older pipes.