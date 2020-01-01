2019 was one of the warmest, driest years in Tallahassee since 1940

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Jan. 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The year 2019 was likely one of the warmest recorded globally, and Tallahassee was no different.

It was likely the third warmest and driest year in Tallahassee since 1940, according to climate data.

The average temperature for the year was 70.6 degrees, a tenth of a degree from the second warmest year, which was 2016. The four of the last five years have been the warmest in the Capital City. The trend line continues to show an increase in temperatures since 1940, nearly mirroring the temperature increase happening on the rest of the planet.

There were 17 record highs broken in Tallahassee last year with no record lows broken, according to data from the National Weather Service. The highest temperature was 101 degrees set on September 18.

The total rainfall was 39.05 inches for the year, which is in between the second driest year (2011 — 34.81 inches) and the fourth driest year (1955 — 44.11 inches). This left the yearly deficit at 20.18 inches. Three out of the five driest years happened since 2000.

A weak El Niño pattern was in place at the start of the year but became more neutral in the summer, so it’s unlikely that this pattern played a significant role in our weather. The probable reason for the dry and warm temps overall was the persistent ridging in the eastern United States. The ridging not only adds warmer air aloft to keep the atmosphere more stable, but it also keeps storm systems from entering the region.

The start of 2020 will probably be a warmer one overall, according to the Climate Prediction Center. They are calling for a likelihood of above average temperatures in the Southeast through March. There are equal chances of near, above, or below average rainfall in the region through March.