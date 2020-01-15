City Commission Retreat looks back at 2019

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- At its 2020 Commission Retreat, the City of Tallahassee heard a report on the year in review for 2019.

The report was organized by goals, including organizational effectiveness, quality of life, economic development, public trust, public safety, impact of poverty and public infrastructure.

On the goal of organizational effectiveness, the City Commission adopted the 2024 Strategic Plan, bringing Tallahassee to its bicentennial. The City also adopted a Parental Leave Policy and created an Office of Diversity.

The City Commission heard an update about its quality of life goal; Tallahassee was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as an inclusive LGBTQ municipal employer.

The City also established the Frenchtown Placemaking Plan, the Greater Bond Neighborhood First Plan, and the Urban Forest Master Plan.

The report outlined the goal of economic development; major strides include MetroNet coming to Tallahassee, the purchase of the Northwood Centre, and grant funding for an International Passenger Processing Facility at the airport.

The Tallahassee International Airport also saw a traffic increase of 6.6%.

On the goal of public trust, in 2019, Commissioners passed a comprehensive ethics reform package, which included a zero gift policy, and expanded jurisdiction for the Independent Ethics Board.

The Commission also committed to holding 3 Commissioners per year outside of City Hall, allowing public comment on each agenda item during a meeting, and publicly posting a full list of lobbyists and vendors.

In 2019 for the goal of public infrastructure, Commissioners passed a Clean Energy Plan Resolution, continued construction of the Weems PASS Pae II, and made 1/3 of the StarMetro fleet electric. The City also maintained 500 miles of sidewalks.

On the topic of public safety, during 2019, the City of Tallahassee hired a new police chief, expanded City-provided Advanced Life Support services and adopted the Tallahassee Community Resilience Plan to address climate-related threats.

The City Commission also has a focus on the impact of poverty . In 2019, Tallahassee City employees put in 600 volunteer hours working with Big Bend Habitat for Humanity.

The City also saw a 0% recidivism rate with the TEMPO program, as well as $1.3 million in matching funds for low-Income housing tax credits for the redevelopment of the Orange Avenue Apartments.

