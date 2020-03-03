2020 Session a mixed bag for LGBTQ advocates

By: Capitol News Service

March 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — For LGBTQ advocates, the 2020 legislative session has proven to be a mixed bag.

As the session draws nearer to a close, advocates are celebrating the defeat of bills they argue would have harmed the LGBTQ community.

On the flip side, advocates failed to pass housing and employment protections for sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Sometimes when we're in the minority caucus, it's really about how hard we fight, even when we know we're not going to win that battle, but this battle goes way beyond this chamber," Rep. Anna Eskamani said. "It goes into the election cycle and we're going to do our part to make sure that we elect candidates who care about these issues."

Advocates feared the Parents’ Bill of Rights would have required school guidance counselors to out students to their parents.

Another bill would have banned sexual reassignment surgeries on minors.

Both failed to pass this year.

