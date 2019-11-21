21-year-old woman arrested for attempted homicide, kidnapping, Leon Co. deputies say

WCTV Eyewitness News

November 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 21-year-old woman on attempted homicide and kidnapping charges after she stabbed a 59-year-old man in the back multiple times in the 5000 block of West Tennessee Street Wednesday night.

When deputies arrived on scene after getting a call about the stabbing around 8:15 p.m., they found the victim on the floor of a business.

Deputies say witnesses and the victim told them an off duty employee of the business, 21-year-old Alexis Cutler, got in an argument with a manager and started throwing furniture.

Video of the incident showed Cutler run toward the victim, who turned and tried to walk away from her, the sheriff's office says. Cutler grabbed the victim, stabbed him in the back four times with a knife and then left the business.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to reports at a nearby convenience store about Cutler causing a scene there while deputies were on scene investigating.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office detectives interviewed Cutler Thursday morning, and she says she didn't know the victim, but was so angry she stabbed him anyway.

Cutler was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

