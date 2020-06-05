21-year-old woman killed in Taylor County crash, two others injured

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old Branford woman died in a crash on Cow Creek Road in Taylor County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say the woman was driving a pickup truck traveling north on Cow Creek Road around 4:20 p.m. The truck hit a pothole in the middle of the road, causing it to rotate counter-clockwise. The truck left the roadway then crashed into a tree and the dirt embankment on the west shoulder, according to FHP.

After the collision, the truck started to overturn, and while that happened, the woman was ejected from the vehicle, troopers say.

The truck came to a final stop on its roof, facing south.

There were two passengers in the truck: A 4-year-old Branford girl and a 25-year-old Perry woman. Both of them suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to FHP.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.