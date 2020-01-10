211 Big Bend in need of volunteers for suicide/crisis hotline

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Advocates say having conversations surrounding mental health can help combat the rising rates of suicide.

Many conversations are held at 211 Big Bend, where hotline services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

211 Big Bend has officially started its spring recruitment. The organization is looking for volunteers.

The coordinator says volunteers make up the majority of the people who answer the hotlines.

The 24-7 helpline provides emotional support, crisis counseling, suicide prevention, and information and referral.

"That's why we're here, to be a beacon of light in the darkness. Being able to have those conversations, not only on the hotlines, but with people we know in the community as well. If you see a friend or someone in your class who's acting different, struggling. We teach the warning signs, basically in what to look out for." Said, Meagan Sellards, the Coordinator of Volunteers at 211 Big Bend.

211 Big Bend holds volunteer recruitment three times a year: in the spring, summer, and fall.

Training is done in four sessions.

You don't have to have a background in mental health education to be a volunteer. All you need is an open heart and willingness to help others.

The first training session begins next week. For information on the dates and how to apply, go to the 211 Big Bend website.

