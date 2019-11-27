211 Big Bend on mental health during the holidays

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Counselors from 211 Big Bend say the holiday season can be a stressful one.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a death at Hotel Duval, where the victim's injuries appear consistent with them falling or jumping from the building's eighth floor.

Although police have ruled out foul play, it's not clear yet if the person fell or jumped. However, the investigation does raise concerns about suicide.

Counselors from 211 Big Bend say one factor for making the holidays more difficult for people struggling with mental health is missing family members.

In other cases, family can put pressure on mental health.

"It can be a time when you are around family members who are a cause of stress," Paulina Lewis from 211 Big Bend said. "That can be definitely difficult. A lot of times we think of family as people who are supports and who are always there for you. That's not the case for everybody."

211 Big Bend offers resources and help for anyone in need, 24-hours a day.

All you have to do is dial 2-1-1.

