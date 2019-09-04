TPD: 22-year-old man arrested for shooting gun during fight, no injuries reported

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man after he fired a gun during a fight on Labor Day, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers were sent to an apartment at 2328 Horne Avenue after getting calls about shots fired and a fight.

Shonvante Ervin and Devante Dupree, who are brothers, got into a fight in the parking lot with the victim, who is their cousin, after an argument, the affidavit said. Ervin and Dupree teamed up against the victim during the fight. At some point, Ervin grabbed a gun.

Once other people nearby broke up the fight, Ervin pointed his gun at the victim and shot it. The victim ran away while Ervin kept firing his gun.

Police found 9 millimeter casings in the parking lot that were consistent with what witnesses told them, the affidavit said. The victim was able to make it back to his apartment. Ervin went to his white Lexus and saw somebody on the phone with the CDA nearby. He shot at them once, then drove away in his Lexus. Dupree drove away too, in his black Dodge Charger.

Other responding officers saw and stopped the cars at the intersection of Pensacola Street and White Drive. Both Ervin and Dupree were taken out of their cars and detained. Both victims positively identified Ervin as the shooter. Police searched both cars and found a black 9 millimeter Taurus under the driver seat of Ervin's Lexus.

When an officer tried to handcuff Ervin, they had to repeat commands to him multiple times and they used physical force to restrain him, the arrest affidavit said. The officer had his gun pulled as well, since Ervin was believed to have a gun on him.

During an interview with police, Ervin at first denied shooting the gun, then eventually said he shot the gun just to scare the victims. He also admitted he had a domestic violence injunction against him prohibiting him from having a gun.

Ervin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm pursuant to an injunction and resisting arrest without violence.

