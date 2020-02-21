23-year-old Tallahassee man arrested on 11 counts of child porn

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a 23-year-old man on 11 counts of child porn.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies got a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on December 20, 2019.

DropBox informed NCMEC that an account had uploaded, shared or stored at least three digital videos showing child porn, and NCMEC forwarded that information to the sheriff's office.

The affidavit says the email address and IP addresses connected to the DropBox account traced back to Jay Anderson. Comcast was able to identify a residential address where Anderson's iPhone had connected to its internet.

LCSO deputies and agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at the home, but Anderson wasn't there. The affidavit also says no devices containing child porn were there, but the logs from the Comcast router showed that "Jay's iPhone" had connected to it within the last 90 days.

The person at the home told law enforcement Anderson was living at the Burt Reynolds apartment complex near Doak Campbell Stadium.

When deputies went to Anderson's apartment, he agreed to do an interview with them at the sheriff's office. The affidavit says he relinquished his phone, which investigators found several child porn videos on.

Anderson admitted to deputies that he used online chat rooms on various social networking apps to find child porn, the affidavit says. Additionally, he would solicit others, including suspected minors, for links to websites showing child porn.

Anderson was charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn and one count of promoting sexual performance by a child. He was taken to the Leon County Jail.

