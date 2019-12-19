25 kids 'Shop with a Cop' in Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thursday, 25 local kids were gifted with dinner and a shopping spree with Thomasville Police officers.

Santa, the Thomasville High band and Thomasville Fire Department greeted kids at the annual Shop with a Cop event.

Each child is given a $150 gift card to shop and buy whatever they want. However, police say they often want to buy for others.

"That's what touches us. Most kids go in to buy toys or stuff like that, but when they start buying food and clothes, that means a lot. That means their priority level is to provide for their family," said Jabar Dunbar, with Thomasville Police Department.

The local schools help them select the kids who need and deserve it most.

Thomasville Police say the money used to shop comes from generous community sponsors every year.

