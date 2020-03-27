25 local businesses receive grants 24 hours after Blueprint passes relief program

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- 25 small business in Tallahassee received local grants just 24 hours after the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency passed the COVID-19 Emergency Disaster Relief Grant Program.

City and County Commissioners voted on the $1 million relief package in an emergency meeting on Wednesday. As of Friday afternoon, more than $100,000 has been distributed locally. The grants are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Two of the first businesses to receive the grants were Earley's Kitchen and Hair on Earth.

"Sales are down, traffic is down, morale is down. Everything is down but, that's part of life," said Jay Morrell, the owner of Earley's Kitchen. "We'll get a few loyal supporters that will come through; we are serving, just at a much lower volume."

Blueprint staff called the grants a "bridge to a bridge," hoping to get small businesses through about a month of rent and utilities.

The program operates on a tiered system; businesses with 1-10 employees can receive $1,500, businesses with 11-24 employees are eligible for $2,000, and businesses with 25-50 can get $5,000.

Earley's Kitchen falls in the largest tier, receiving a $5,000 grant .

"It won't last a lifetime of course, but it helps. It helps drastically," said Morrell.

During the marathon emergency Blueprint meeting, different commissioners had various ideas.

Some called for more funding to help businesses, adding an additional $1 million to the program.

"We have a fire. And we can't set aside special water for certain fires. When there's a fire we need all the water that's available," said Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Other commissioners were concerned that non-profits are not eligible for the program.

"About 2000 non-profits in this community with an overall economic impact of about 3 billion dollars a year. So that's a big part of our economy," said Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor.

The City and County both have upcoming meetings, and Blueprint staff is looking into scheduling another Blueprint meeting as well.

Morrell says Blueprint's support goes beyond just the money.

"We just love Tallahassee and this is just further proof of why we chose to live in this community. We'll survive, and we'll get through this together."

