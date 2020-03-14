25 new cases of coronavirus in Florida; one new death

Updated: Sat 12:37 PM, Mar 14, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health announced 25 new cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19. All of the cases in the state are in isolation and being taken care of, according to their Twitter account. There are now 70 reported cases among Florida residents.

One resident from Orange County tested positive while traveling. They died in California, according to the Florida Department of Health's post.

This brings the number of Florida residents who have passed away from the virus to three. Fifty people have died from the disease in the United States, according to President Trump during a press conference Saturday afternoon.

