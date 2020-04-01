28 COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Leon County, mostly in younger patients

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health now reports 28 cases of COVID-19 in Leon County as of noon Wednesday.

That’s up from 25 on Tuesday.

That includes three hospitalizations, according to DOH.

A breakdown of the cases by age shows most of the people with the coronavirus in the Tallahassee area are younger.

Seventeen of the patients are between 25 and 44 years old. Just three are 65 to 74 years old, and no one older than that has tested positive for the virus in Leon County.

Only four other Big Bend counties report any cases of the virus, and each has less than five cases.

Across Florida, the health department reports nearly 7,000 cases of COVID-19, with more than 900 people hospitalized and 87 deaths.

About 900 new cases have been reported in each of the past three days.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.