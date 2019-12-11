2nd vaping-related death reported in Florida

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The state's health department says a second person in Florida has died due to complications from vaping.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 103 reported cases statewide of lung injuries connected to e-cigarettes or vaping products in 2019.

The first vaping-related death in Florida happened in September. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 2,300 cases of vaping-associated illnesses and 48 deaths were reported in the U.S. as of December 3.

