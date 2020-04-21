2nd suspect arrested in connection to Autumn Lane shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Autumn Lane from April 10, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Andrew Watson was arrested on homicide and other charges Monday afternoon, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

On Friday, April 10, two men were shot in the 2000 block of Autumn Lane, deputies say. One of the victims died in the shooting, while the other survived after suffering minor injuries.

Both victims were taken to the hospital after deputies responded to the scene.

Kendrick Bostic, 20, was the victim who died in the shooting, according to LCSO.

This is a developing story.

