3 3rd ID soldiers killed, 3 injured in training accident on Fort Stewart

By WTOC

October 20, 2019

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Three 3rd ID soldiers are dead and three more are injured after an early morning training accident on Fort Stewart.

According to the 3rd ID, six 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Sunday morning when it was involved in a training accident.

Three soldiers were killed in the incident, while the other three were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."

The 3rd ID says the names of the soldiers involved in Sunday’s incident will be released in the near future.

Congressman Buddy Carter released the following statement in reference to the incident:

"This is a tragic and devastating day for our community and nation. These brave soldiers gave everything for their nation, including their lives. Amy and I send our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of these heroes, and the entire 3ID community. The sacrifices of our military families are greater than most of us will ever know.

As we learn more about the situation, we are praying for the health, hope and recovery of the injured soldiers in the coming days ahead. We can never truly properly convey our gratitude."

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.