Three FSU fraternities under interim suspension; two for hazing, one for alcohol violations

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – After Friday's suspension of Delta Tau Delta, a Florida State Fraternity, two other fraternities are also under interim suspension.

All fraternity cases are now under investigation.

The National Chapter of Delta Tau Delta released this statement:

"The headquarters office of Delta Tau Delta is working with Florida State University, students and local alumni to investigate a possible violation of the Fraternity’s risk management policy. The Fraternity will have no further comment until the investigation is complete. Delta Tau Delta’s mission, “Committed to Lives of Excellence,” is what the Fraternity seeks to represent at its host institutions. Delta Tau Delta strives to develop its members’ leadership skills, seeks superior academic achievement, promotes community service efforts and helps its members launch successful careers.

Founded in 1858 at Bethany College, in Bethany, W.V., Delta Tau Delta is actively affiliated at 129 colleges and universities in 39 states and the District of Columbia. It has a membership of more than 9,000 undergraduates and 120,000 living alumni. The Fraternity’s most recent aggregate grade point average was 3.1, making it one of the highest achieving men’s fraternities academically."

Here is what Florida State University commented on the matter:

"There are currently three IFC organizations under “Interim Health & Safety Action” suspension pending investigation. Two are under suspension for allegations of hazing (Delta Tau Delta & Phi Kappa Tau). One is under suspension for alleged alcohol violations (Sigma Alpha Epsilon). Suspension means these chapters are not allowed to operate as a fraternity on the FSU campus and must cease all chapter operations and activities. All three investigations are active investigations and FSU cannot release any additional details at this time. All allegations are treated seriously and investigated immediately. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action is taken. It is important to allow due process to run its course."

Amy Hecht, FSU's Vice President for Student Affairs, also commented, saying:

"While these allegations are disappointing, they indicate that the university’s education and prevention policies and initiatives are working. Students and their families are reporting concerning issues. Culture change is never easy but these reports are encouraging signs that the culture at FSU is in fact beginning to change for the better. FSU does not tolerate hazing and that message is being received by individuals and organizations across campus. We encourage anyone with knowledge of hazing and/or other conduct violations to report them as they happen."