3 adults, 3 children killed in crash on I-95 in South Georgia

February 23, 2020

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Six people are dead after a head-on collision on I-95 in Liberty County early Sunday morning.

Liberty County Sheriffs Deputy Lt. Jason Colvin says a lookout advisory for a white Lexus traveling southbound in the northbound lane was issued around 2 a.m. A call for a crash on I-95 at exit 76 in Midway came out as deputies drove to the interstate to intercept the driver. Deputies arrived to find two cars that were involved in a head-on collision.

GSP Trooper Markus White says six people were killed. The driver of the Lexus was identified as an elderly man with Florida license plates on his vehicle. He crashed into an SUV with Virginia tags carrying a man, woman, and three children.

The victims of both cars were extracted by the Midway Fire Department.

Interstate 95 was closed for several hours right at exit 76 and has since been re-opened.

