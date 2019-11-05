3 candidates move on in the search for Tallahassee's next police chief

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- From nine candidates down to three: Antonio Gilliam, Lonnie Scott, and Lawrence Revell moving on in the process to be Tallahassee's next police chief.

Lonnie Scott received the most votes with 14 from the 17 person committee. Next, was Antonio Gilliam with 12, and Lawrence Revell came in third with 9.

Other front runners in the voting process were Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore and Quincy Police Chief Glenn Sapp, but the Community Partners Committee was limited to three finalists.

Major Lonnie Scott is currently in the Administrative Services Bureau at TPD and has prior experience at the Gainesville Police Department.

Antonio Gilliam is a Tallahassee native and FSU graduate; he is currently the deputy chief in St. Petersburg.

Major Lawrence Revell is works in the Criminal Investigation Division of TPD. He has been a member of the department since 1992.

Sheriff Walt McNeil will work closely with the new TPD chief, focusing on high crime numbers.

"I'm looking for a partner in crime quite honestly!" said Sheriff McNeil. "One thing each one of the candidates talked about, we cannot arrest our way out of this. We've got to find innovative ways to deal with the problems that not only are law enforcement problems, but in our case, sometimes they're property problems, issues of mental health in our community."

Each panel member was able to ask questions about candidates' priorities.

Tallahassee Urban League President Curtis Taylor is focused on community policing.

"Someone that's going to be able to work with the community, someone that's going to build up a relationship with the people in the community. We had a lot of our candidates talk about that today," said Taylor.

The next step in the process will be community meet and greets, held on November 18th at the Lincoln Center. Times have not yet been released.

"It's now up to the community and the city of Tallahassee to make that choice," said McNeil.

