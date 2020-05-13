Three fallen officers forever remembered by national law enforcement agency

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Year after year, hundreds arrive to Washington, D.C. to honor those who in law enforcement who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

During Police Week, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial hosts a candlelight vigil However this year, because of COVID-19 concerns, the event has gone virtual.

Yet it is still an experience unlike any other for families of law enforcement. It is the moment where their loved one is honored for their commitment to service, and tribute to the ultimate sacrifice.

Three men from our viewing area will be among the hundreds of names recognized.

Deputy Sheriff's Gary Vickers and John Owens, both with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, and Correctional Deputy Sheriff Khomas Revels with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, will all have their names etched on the memorial's wall Wednesday evening.

Mitchell Revels says he was just three-years-old when his father was shot and killed in the line of duty. He says to know his dad and others will be remembered, almost 50 or 100 years later, shows that their sacrifice still matters.

When one enters the memorial, you can see the hundreds of names that are never forgotten. Among those names is Khomas Revels, a Correctional Deputy Sheriff with LCSO who was fatally shot during a hold up when he was just 29.

Mitchell, his son, shares that at the time, his father was off-duty, yet he still did his part to help others.

"(He was a) Very loving dad, very dedicated to his profession. Loved his family, helped anyone out when he could. But pretty much as the old saying goes, 'Give a shirt off his back,'" he recalled.

Khomas Revels' name is now etched on the wall of the memorial. It is a gesture his son believes is long overdue, "They knew he needed to be recognized because he gave his life for somebody else, and he would have done that anyway."

Other Deputy Sheriff's, like Gary Vickers with GCSO, died at age 25 in a car crash while he was on his way to a call.

47-year-old John Owens, also with GCSO, was shot and killed while in uniform.

But their sacrifice is now being memorialized.

Major Shawn Woods states that it is a moving tribute for families to see their loved ones forever remembered.

"I think all of them would give it up to have that time with them. But the fact that it does honor that sacrifice for eternity and that people do give that respect and honor to them really means a lot," Woods said.

Revels shares that while he is sad he will not be able to see his father's name on the wall in person, he knows that it will leave a lasting impact, "His legacy would be the commemoration he is receiving, his children and his grandchildren, and that we are proud of him and we still love him after all of these years."

The candlelight vigil begins at 8 p.m. It can be seen by clicking here.

You can watch the ceremony on YouTube by clicking here.