3 injured after car hits parked patrol car

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after a driver crashed into his parked patrol car in a construction zone

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the crash happened Sunday night on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County.

Investigators say the trooper had just pulled his patrol car into the center median when a 23-year-old woman lost control of her car and drove into the grass, striking the back of the cruiser.

The trooper, the other driver and a passenger in the other driver’s car where taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.