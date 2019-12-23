30 Years Ago: North Florida’s White Christmas

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- If you’re old enough, you likely remember what happened this day 30 years ago.

On December 23, 1989, several inches of snow fell across most of the North Florida area. Sarasota had a dusting, and flurries were even reported in Southwest Florida.

There were numerous fender-benders in the Tallahassee area, as inexperienced drivers tried to navigate slick roads.

Video from the WCTV archives shows several of those crashes, police directing slow going traffic, and drivers dusting snow from their cars.

There’s also video of a snowball fight in the WCTV parking lot, featuring staff and former anchor Frank Ranicky.

"You could see these big feathery flakes of snow covering the ground enough to where - you know - you spontaneously turn into a kid and - what do you want to do? You want to hit somebody with a snow ball,” Ranicky said.

An arctic cold front moved through the Southeast on Dec. 21-22, 1989. This brought temperatures in the 20s and 30s across much of our area on the morning of Dec. 22. Meanwhile, a deep trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere was moving eastward across the U.S. As the trough moved in, it brought moisture along with it. This moisture led to the rain and snow over much of the area.

The snow started on the night of Dec. 22, according to the National Weather Service.

"We were having a Sunday school party, and it was accumulating on the deck," Debbi Miller, of Cairo, said. "And they were grilling burgers on the deck."

Miller said that the children at the party on that Dec. 22, which ranged in ages from 9 to 12, were outside looking up at the snow.

Cairo, Georgia got the most snow from that event - 6 inches - according to the National Weather Service.

Allison Barber, who was six years old at the time, was excited to see it fall in Cairo.

"We were surprised and excited,” Barber said. “I have an older sister and she was about ten and I remember going out in the yard and we were building snowmen."

Joe Ward, who logs sports stats for Cairo High School, was working a basketball tournament at the time in Bainbridge when the snow started to fall during the sporting event after dark. Ward rode back to Cairo on the team bus in the snow. The boys and girls teams had different reactions to the snow.

"When everybody got out of the bus, the girls' team [just] b-lined it right back inside,” Ward said. “The boy's team on the other hand - when they got out and they saw what was happening - it was snow ball fight time, which was simply hysterical."

It was the largest snowstorm in history for the Southeast U.S. coast, according to the National Weather Service.

This storm broke all-time snowfall records in Wilmington (15.3 inches), Cape Hatteras (13.3 inches), Charleston (8 inches), and Savannah (3.6 inches), NWS says.

