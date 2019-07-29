3,000 pounds of plastic on the capitol steps sends message to lawmakers

By: Capitol News Service

July 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- 3,000 pounds of plastic showed up on the steps of the old state Capitol building Monday morning.

The plastic trash was collected on by two activists who embarked on a four month, 1,200 mile journey around Florida’s coastline.

Bryan Galvin with Plastic Symptoms said they brought the plastic waste to the capitol steps to encourage lawmakers to consider regulating or banning some single use plastics.

“We can definitely be leading by example of the type of waterway we want our tourists to enjoy. It might not happen overnight, that we're not going to take all the plastic out of the ocean and off the beaches by simply passing these laws, but this will show tourists that come to our state that we are doing all that we can and that this is not a problem that we want to be remembered by,” said Galvin.

Galvin says the plastic at the Capitol will be gone by tomorrow, but adds the plastic on Florida’s coasts won’t go away on its own.

The group is encouraging Floridians to contact their lawmakers ahead of the 2020 session that begins in January.

