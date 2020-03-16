3rd coronavirus case reported in Lowndes County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

GEORGIA (WCTV) — A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Health.

The department released it new numbers at noon Monday. As of that update, there are now 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the state.

The department is still reporting just one death from the virus.

Earlier Monday, the South Georgia Medical Center announced it is opening a COVID-19 drive thru screening station.

For more information on coronavirus in Georgia, head to the department's website.

