3rd positive presumptive COVID-19 coronavirus case reported in Florida, DeSantis says

March 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus has been found in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

The woman who tested presumptive positive is the sister of the Hillsborough County woman who tested positive Sunday after a trip to Italy. She was on that trip as well.

DeSantis said the woman's roommate has been tested too, and results for that test are pending.

There are four other outstanding tests for the virus in Florida.

A Manatee County man in his 60s, who had no travel history to China or other restricted areas, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

