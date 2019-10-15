4-star CB Jalen Harrell first decommitment for FSU in 2020

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

Florida State suffered their first decommitment of the 2020 recruiting cycle today when four-star Jalen Harrell announced his decision on Twitter.

Harrell, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound, cornerback from Champagnat Catholic High School in Hialeah, Florida.

Harrell originally committed to FSU on April 20. He is 18th ranked CB in the country and the 235th best player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Despite FSU struggling this season to a 3-3 record, Willie Taggart and his staff have been able to hold the class together. Today is the first sign that there may be cracks in the armor.