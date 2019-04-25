4-vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Lowndes County

By: WALB

April 25, 2019

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) – The Georgia State Patrol confirms a crash involving two cars and two semi-trucks blocked all southbound lanes on Interstate 75 near Exit 29 early Thursday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the wreck happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. The scene of the crash was cleared by 7 a.m.

The crash happened in the same area where GDOT crews began demolishing the old overpass. Work began at 10 p.m. Wednesday and was set to end at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Officials confirm one person was extracted from one of the semi-trucks. There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.