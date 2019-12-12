40 African American graves detected at Capital City Country Club

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The National Park Service says it has confirmed the presence of a slave cemetery on the golf course at the Capital City Country Club.

According to NPS, historic records suggest the cemetery is associated with a former plantation once owned by the Edward Houstoun family. Records show the plantation operated from the 1830s through the Civil War. NPS says at its height, the plantation was about seven square miles large and had 80 slaves working on it. Today, this land includes all of Myers Park, Woodland Drives, Indianhead Acres, Magnolia Heights and the Governor's Square Mall area.

NPS first offered to investigate reports of an unmarked African American burial ground on the golf course for the city over the summer. NPS archaeologists from the Southeast Archaeological Center in Tallahassee began a geophysical survey of the area. They used ground penetrating radar and two trained human remains detection dogs over 7,000 square meters.

The GPR data showed the presence of what is believed to be 40 graves near hole seven on the golf course. NPS says the results were confirmed by multiple positive alerts from the HRD dogs. Heavy tree roots and a highly wooded area prevented crews from testing other spots where NPS says more graves may be.

Once all the testing and analysis is done, a report on the findings will be sent to both the City of Tallahassee and the Capital City Country Club.

NPS says the country club is maintaining the grave sites and they're in an area where golfers won't disturb it. There are many examples of golf courses in America and beyond that both border and include historic burial grounds, according to NPS.

