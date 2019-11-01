40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in Leon County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is reporting a diesel fuel spill took place Thursday around 6:25 p.m.

FLDEP says a moving truck was parked behind the Lowe's on Commonwealth Boulevard when a mechanical failure caused 40 gallons of the fuel to be released from a tank on the passenger side.

The spill has impacted the asphalt around the truck and a nearby storm drain.

WCTV has not been made aware of any issues with drinking water as a result of the spill.