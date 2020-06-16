40-day prayer journey aims to offer peace during emotional unrest

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Dr. Sandra Manning, a minister with Faith8 Ministries, is inviting the community on a 40-day prayer journey.

Each day will focus on a different spiritual request, aiming to offer peace, hope and healing.

The idea starting after the murder of George Floyd in May.

The journey, beginning on June 1.

"Ministers have joined us in praying for change," said Manning. "Praying and giving people hope that things will get better. A better day is on the horizon."

If you want to get involved with the 40-day prayer journey, you can do so byclicking here.