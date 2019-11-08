4th Annual Southern Game Fair features dog competitions

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 8, 2019

A dog soars through the air at the fourth annual Southern Game Fair.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) --- The fourth annual Southern Game Fair at Greenwood Plantation, which honors the life-style and heritage of the area, featured dog demonstrations on Friday.

The event brought national champion sporting dogs from across the nation, showcasing talent from retrievers to the popular dock dogs.

Gary Duke brought his dog for the dock competition.

"You got some dogs that are jumping upwards of 27 to 29 feet, which the world record is 32-10 [inches] so they're not far off and you never know. Any given throw could be the next world record."

The competition continues Saturday. The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

