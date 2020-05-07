4th coronavirus death connected to Tallahassee Developmental Center

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A fourth coronavirus death has been connected to the Tallahassee Developmental Center, a facility spokesperson confirmed to WCTV Thursday afternoon.

WCTV is waiting to hear back on whether the person who died was a resident or staffer. On Tuesday, chief operating officer Kim Faustin said two residents and a staff member had died from the virus.

Family members of residents at the facility said they're frustrated with "poor communication" from administrators.

Faustin sent this statement to WCTV about communication with residents' loved ones:

"We have attempted to communicate with all families and guardians, often multiple times. We have been unable to reach three families. Some of our residents have been able to communicate with their families via Facetime and telephone calls; we’ve sent photos to some. We understand how difficult it is for families who are unable to visit their loved ones and are making every effort to stay in touch with them. We are very appreciative for the families who have provided staff with special meals and gifts. Their kindness is important to our staff who continue to diligently care for our residents during this challenging time."

In mid-April, the president of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare called TDC the "epicenter" of Leon County's COVID-19 outbreak after a large spike in cases was confirmed there.

The facility said its first positive test came back on April 3.

