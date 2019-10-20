4th annual CatFestival takes over Railroad Square

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Sunday morning it was raining cats and dogs. Well, not literally.

The fourth annual Cat Festival took place at Railroad Square Art Park on the morning of October 20th to raise money for those furry friends without a home.

Various organizations including Time for Paw Cat Toys, Wkisker Times, North Florida Animal Hospital, Smitten with Kittens, and more gathering at the park to cater to the hundreds in attendance. Its all in an effort to support our four legged friends.

The crowds, cats and dogs. Event Coordinator of the Cat Festival says its a sight that now in it's fourth year he still is awestruck to see, "The community came together in a cool way and it just kind of stuck."

He's not really sure how this all started, but the event continues to grow each and every year. The reason behind the cat-tascular event, Bell shares is not the money raised but rather, "Mainly it is the adoptions we count our success on the number of adoptions for sure."

Various shelters were in attendance including Big Dog Rescue, Meow or Never and more. Michelle Hartsfield, the rescue coordinator shares the hope for today is to inform the public, "The homeless animal situation in Leon County is just too much of a problem and we are doing everything that we can daily to solve that issue to find those homes for stray cats, dogs, unwanted dogs and they are all out here today."

Those like Haylee Strickland were actually coming to the square to shop, "But then we walked around we saw all of the kittens and I said oh my gosh we have to come over and look at these because," Strickland looks down at the little ball of fur and blue eyes looking back at her.

The crowds, all loving on these four legged friends. Adrian Hamilton, has fostered many cats in the past and today is all about giving them a second chance, "That they are out here giving them love and attention when sometimes they don't get that."

Sarah Faurot calls herself a cat lover. Seeing the turn-out of those interested in helping makes her smile, "People can just come and hold them instead of just seeing their pictures online and it is just like, that makes them want to buy them more."

Olivia Ross holds on tightly to cat, Pioneer. She says the sight of others falling in love with their new 'family', just like she did, is amazing, "Just the fact that they are petting them playing with them, just showing them any sort of affection right now is important, and then them taking them home is going to be the best part."

Those in attendance made a difference in rescuing these furry felines and pups, giving them a better life.

Last year, Bell states the festival had over 100 adoptions which they are hoping to beat this year. All of the proceeds collected from this year will be going to Black Cats and Old Dogs, a local nonprofit.