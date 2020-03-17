4th coronavirus case confirmed in Lowndes County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Department of Public Health's South Health District has confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in Lowndes County. DPH says the investigation on this case is still ongoing and the source of exposure is unknown at this time.

"Older adults and individuals with chronic illnesses should take extreme caution to avoid coming into contact with individuals, including avoiding large gatherings, who are sick with any type of illness.," the department says.

The department says best ways to prevent the spread of the virus include:

—Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

—Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

—Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

—Stay home when you are sick.

—Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

—Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

—Avoid large gatherings, especially older adults and individuals with a chronic illness.

For more information on coronavirus in Georgia, visit the DPH website.

