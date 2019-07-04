4th of July kicks off with reading of Declaration of Independence

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Thursday morning, dozens gathered for the fifth annual reading of the Declaration of Independence by none other than Benjamin Franklin.

The reenactment is hosted by Chapter 96 of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the event is all to celebrate America's birthday and honor it's history.

243 years ago, the land of the free was born. Known on July 4 as Benjamin Franklin, Joe West says its the day that started it all.

"54 individuals signed a document and basically bet their lives and everything they owned to break their reign from Great Britain and become an independent country," West said.

On the morning of the Fourth, dozens gathered, like Thomas Croom, to celebrate our nation's history, saying, "You get a sense of place, a sense of history, and the full makeup and costume and on the steps of the Historic Capitol. It gives you a real sense of what Philadelphia might have been like on that day that they were on the steps announcing their declaration."

The festivities kicked off with the Declaration of Independence being read for all the hear.

"When I hear the Declaration of Independence I want to cry," shared April Denny, "Because it's so real. I mean people died. We take it for granted but its a real thing that meant a lot to a lot of people."

The occasion, Croom mentions, is one he hopes the young learn from, "It's important that we share with our kids in real life not just in books our history, and they are aware of how we got started."

West expresses its also an opportunity to brush up on our American History, "All of the freedoms guaranteed us in that Bill of Rights are kind of brushed on in this document and this is the document that got everything started."

But for many in attendance, this holiday is more than the hot dogs and fireworks.

"It's not just about the fireworks, hot dogs, and hamburgers," shares Croom, "But a people and a nation that took the ultimate step and we are the beneficiaries of that."

Marc Dickieson says, "It really is our American holiday and its one of the things that holds us together as Americans."

And with a proper historic salute to commence the July 4th celebrations, those gathered have taken the time to honor our history and freedoms.

The Vietnam Veterans Chapter also announced that they are trying to raise money for a new POW bracelet to be built in Tallahassee. It will be a memorial built in honor of our communities Vietnam Veterans. To donate, click here.

