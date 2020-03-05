4th presumptive positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus reported in Florida, Gov. DeSantis says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 5, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — A fourth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus has been reported in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference in Gadsden County Thursday.

According to the governor, the patient is a man in his 70s who lives in Santa Rosa County. The man recently returned from international travel and has underlying medical conditions as well.

Two presumptive positive cases in Florida have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other two cases are awaiting confirmation.

The governor says Florida's risk level for coronavirus is still low. There are testing centers set up in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami.

You can watch DeSantis' full press conference from the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office below. The coronavirus announcement was made around the 15-minute mark in the video.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.