5-year-old recovering after being bitten by alligator in Leon County

June 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A five-year-old Tallahassee girl is recovering after being attacked by an alligator over the weekend.

The attack happened at the Lost Lake recreation area in Leon County as the girl was swimming.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the girl sustained non-life threatening injuries and they are investigating the incident.

Officials say a contracted nuisance alligator trapper successfully removed the alligator, which was 6'8", from the location.

