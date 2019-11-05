5-year-old viral drumming sensation offered college band scholarship

By: Mykal Vincent | WAFB 9

November 5, 2019

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) — A 5-year-old marching band sensation has his eyes set on college, though it’ll be several years before he actually sets foot in a university classroom.

Chesteron Frye, band director at St. Helena High School and student director at Alcorn State University, announced on Nov. 5 the college will award Jeremiah Travis with a scholarship.

Jeremiah began banging on things around the house when he was only 10-months-old, his mother Nicole Jackson says. Not long after the family recognized Jeremiah’s gift, his cousin, Kenya Brooks, a tenth-grade band member at St. Helena High School, began teaching him how to play the drums.

Jeremiah is currently a kindergartner and the youngest member of the St. Helena High School band. He’s been turning heads at halftime, on sidelines, and even at a New Orleans Pelicans game for his ability to keep up with percussionists at least ten years his senior.

“It’s mind-blowing every day,” Frye said. “Every single day he comes in and every single day he works. His work ethic is through the roof for a 5-year-old.”

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.