500+ samples collected for COVID-19 testing in 1st week of Tallahassee drive-thru site

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Nearly 600 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital drive-thru site.

The location opened at the Northwood Centre parking lot on March 18. In its first week, TMH officials say 521 samples were collected. Sample collection peaked on Friday, with 125 collected in just one day.

The drive-thru site is set up to collect samples for individuals who have already been evaluated, and have a physician order for COVID-19 testing. Community wide screening and testing is not available.

Tallahassee Memorial staff collect the samples, which are then sent to LabCorp for testing. Hospital officials say all patients, regardless of results, are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Here are the total daily counts of samples collected at the drive-thru site:

—March 18: 70 samples

—March 19: 117 samples

—March 20: 125 samples

—March 23: 116 samples

—March 24: 93 samples

—March 25: 71 samples

The Northwood Centre location is open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

