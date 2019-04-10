NTSB: 3 children in fatal I-75 crash wore seat belts but were ejected

By: Associated Press

April 10, 2019

MIAMI (AP) -- Federal officials say it appears three children were wearing seat belts when they were ejected from in a church van in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 near Gainesville.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday is part of an investigation into the Jan. 3 crash that killed seven, including five children who were heading to Disney World on a church van from Marksville, Louisiana. The van's driver and front seat passenger wore seat belts but weren't ejected.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer and a car crashed and then burst through a guardrail and hit a southbound 18-wheeler and van.

The report says northbound truck driver Steve Holland appeared to be operating within the "regulated hours of service." Both big rig drivers died in the crash.