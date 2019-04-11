Woman wrecks car after seeing spider riding shotgun with her

The experts say, "Control your fears, don't let them control you." But that advice can be hard to remember when you find a creepy crawler in your vehicle.

A woman in upstate New York wrecked her vehicle Wednesday after she "noticed a SPIDER in the driver's area with her," the Cairo police posted on their Facebook page.

"The operator panicked and crashed suffering a leg injury from the crash."

The police admitted that arachnophobia, an extreme or irrational fear of spiders, can be tough to manage.

"We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it."

