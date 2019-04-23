New scoreboard dedicated to Liberty County couple

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) – “In loving memory of Corey and Shana.” A couple’s dedication to service is now a permanent part of the Liberty County High School baseball field.

Monday night, five seniors walked across the field before the end of the season for senior night. They did so without their coach, Corey Crum, something they never expected.

"It's been rough," said Brent Fant, a senior on the baseball team.

Brent was on the field the day Corey and his wife Shana were electrocuted. He calls the experience horrifying.

"It's something that I'll never forget. It's been hard but it's getting better," Brent said.

Crowds filled the stands Monday night as they have for many games this season. Many of them explained the importance of supporting the team, as well as the Crum family.

"It's been a lot easier for us coming out here. This is where we feel the most comfortable at, and this is where he would want us to be," said Brent.

Corey’s brother, Randall Crum, said seeing so many people come together for his brother and sister-in law has meant the world to their families, and the team.

"It means a lot for these kids to get where they are now," Randall said.

While the team made plans to dedicate a scoreboard and present memorabilia to the family, the family gave back love of their own.

"I had an idea. I looked on Pinterest and I was going through my mom's iPad and she had saved some of the same ideas, so it made it easy to choose what to do for them because I knew it was a little bit of her," said Payton Ward, Corey and Shana’s daughter.

Payton, along with her sister and brother, presented the team's seniors with a bucket. It was filled with things to remember the couple by, including a jar of clay from the field.

"This field out here has held a lot of memories good and bad, and they're about to go on into their life now and just to remember what this was to them and how important it was in their life," Payton said.

"When you come on the baseball field just give it everything you've got," Brent explained.

"I didn't realize the impact my parents left on this county," Payton said.

An impact that will be felt for years to come.