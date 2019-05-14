Former NFL player says he's innocent of stalking violation

By: Associated Press

May 14, 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- A judge set bail at $50,000 for a former National Football League player accused of violating a protective order.

Greg Spires said he was innocent in a video arraignment from jail in Concord, New Hampshire on Monday.

The 44-year-old Spires, of Cypress, Texas, was a defensive end who played for the New England Patriots from 1998-2000. He remained in the NFL until 2007, playing one season for the Cleveland Browns and six for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Concord Monitor reports the stalking petition, granted Thursday, said Spires isn't to be within 500 feet of his daughter. She wrote that Spires showed up for her high school sporting event, even though she hasn't seen or talked to him in years. Police said Spires went to the school Friday.