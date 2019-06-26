Community helps McDonald's employee after woman taunts him in Facebook post for sleeping at work

A McDonald's worker went viral after a woman posted a picture of him sleeping at the restaurant.

Simon Childs, a single father, said he’s been going through a hard time with his mother passing. He said he's received multiple job offers after the photo was shared on Facebook. (source: WSB/CNN VAN)

What happened next surprised Simon Childs and has him thankful for the photograph.

But there is more to the photo.

Childs has suffered.

"I've been going through a hard time with my mom passing," Childs said.

Childs also has a newborn son.

"Every decision I make is for him," he said. "Everything I do, I want to work for it."

These are all the things you wouldn't know from a single picture of the 21-year-old Childs.

"It kind of hurt to see my picture up there you know," he said.

A McDonald's customer took the picture of Childs asleep in between shifts at the Fayetteville restaurant Friday and posted it on Facebook.

She wrote it was another reason for her to "leave Fayetteville."

"I thought it was something negative and nobody would care about it," Childs said.

But he was positively shocked when he came back to work and saw piles of donated diapers for his son, supplies and clothes.

"They changed my life in a couple of days," he said.

"It just touched our hearts," said Xavier Thomas, who owns the Fusion Chefs Eatery with Theo Thomas.

Their new restaurant afforded them an opportunity to reach out to Childs to let him borrow a car for job interviews.

"Definitely make him get around to give him a better opportunity," Thomas said.

Childs said he holds no ill will toward the woman behind the Facebook post.

"I'm not homeless, not now, thanks to her," he said.

He looks forward to getting back on his feet - in new bright pink shoes - donated to him in exactly the right size.

"I didn't think the community would even care enough to do that, but they care," he said.

Childs notes he has received job offers because of his viral fame.

He said he is excited to possibly get a permanent place for him and his son to live.

